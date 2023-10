AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were called to 115 Robert C. Daniel Junior Parkway, the Augusta Social Security Office.

Authorities say a bomb threat was called in Tuesday, approximately 11:15 a.m. and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad was called to the scene to further investigate.

A suspicious package was located and cleared by the bomb squad.

Investigators tell us that a suspect is in custody.

The investigation has now been turned over to the FBI.