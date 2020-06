NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — The City of North Augusta will have an official ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening for the amphitheater at Riverside Village.

The event will kick off at 4 p.m. on Friday, June 26.

We’re told Mayor Bob Pettit and representatives from City Council will lead the way cutting the ribbon and officially opening the location.

The ceremony will take place at 1001 Center Street in North Augusta.