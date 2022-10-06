AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Children in Augusta now have access to free internet and educational resources.

On Thursday, a ribbon cutting was held at The Hub for Community Innovation on Chafee Avenue. The Boys and Girls Club for Greater Augusta, Rise Augusta, and Augusta University’s Literacy Center celebrated the opening of the two new AT&T Connected Learning centers.

Organizers say it’s providing access to the digital tools kids need to succeed.

“And then we made sure that this facility has fiber which is the highest speed of internet to run to this building and the other building because we launched two AT&T Connected Learning Centers here today,” said Venessa Harrison, President of AT&T Southeast Coastal States.

“It’s incredible to be able to bring connectivity to kids and families in this downtown core,” said Kim Evans, President and CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta, “We serve so many kids each and every day who don’t have this kind of access at home. And that’s really important I think that Boys and Girls Clubs and places like the HUB provide services like this to our community.”