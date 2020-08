COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — If you travel Reynolds Road in Columbia County, we have a traffic alert to tell you about.

A temporary road closure for all thru traffic on Reynolds Road will take place on Tuesday, August 11 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Through traffic will not be allowed.

To access the northern section of Reynolds Road, use Wrightsboro Road. Use Lewis Road to access the southern section.

Detour routes will be posted.

If possible, take an alternate route.