Return of downtown events urged

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) It’s a step that could have people getting together again in Augusta.

Commissioners scheduled to vote next week to allow events on city property like the Saturday market on Ri to resume after being closed by the pandemic.

hose downtown say allowing events outside on city property would help bring people back to the area.

The great outdoor events that take place downtown the Saturday Market, Arts in the Heart, Ironman all the races the five K so yes we really need to look at safe ways to get these events running,” said Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Margaret Woodard.

Studies show visits to downtown Augusta drop by one million in 2020 compared to the year before because of the pandemic.