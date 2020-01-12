Retired Sergeant helps other veterans find their peace from war

HARLEM, Ga. – Retired Sergeant Darryl Wallace sustained a lot of life changing injuries in his last deployment in Afghanistan. Through his journey of finding himself, he’s helping other local veterans find their peace along the way through True Heritage.

“I was Airborne Infantry with the 82nd and I was hit by 4 anti-tanks mines, and it exploded right up under my seat. It took both of my legs, it crushed both of my hips, my pelvis, broke my lower back, and I have traumatic brain injury and I suffer from PTSD and anxiety,” says Darryl Wallace, a retired Sergeant.

Wallace takes us back to his time in Afghanistan in 2007 when his Humvee was struck.

Wallace shares that he was dead when his medic arrived and died 4 more times on the way to the states where he spent 2-years in rehab learning how to walk again.

“I felt like I couldn’t do anything anymore and that’s when I started drinking and drug dealing and I tried killing myself and I just went through a lot. And then after that..after going through rehabs after rehabs and seeing no progress I just gave it all to God and he led me back into the woods and that’s where I found my peace,” says Wallace.

Now Wallace with the help of his best friend started an initiative called True Heritage in an effort to help veterans and first responders to overcome any adversities through hunting and fishing.

Nearly 30 veterans came out to participate in their first event “Falling Feathers” for a pheasant shoot.

Veterans tell us it helped them escape their thoughts of war and find their peace.

“The more I get out and do this kind of stuff with other veterans, the more relaxed and comfortable you are. When anyone is going through something big, they feel like they’re the only one in that boat and that’s almost never the case,” says Michael Lloyd, who has been retired from the Air Force for 28-years.

Wallace uses his testimony to give encouragement to other veterans in hopes that it will help them cope with traumatic events along the way.

“I know you feel like giving, you have no purpose. I know that feeling, but you do. And there’s a lot of people that care for you,” says Wallace.

True Heritage will be having other hunting and fishing events throughout the year. To get involved, visit True Heritage on Facebook and on Wallace’s website www.trueheritagecause.com