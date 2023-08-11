AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Friday morning, a local restaurant honored the victims of the tragic wild fires in Hawaii.

Employees at Hawaiian Style BBQ on Washington Road gathered this morning for prayer and a moment of silence for those who have suffered or died as a result of the fire on the island of Maui.

Many of the employees are Hawaiian and say they feel helpless watching what is happening and appreciate the support from their co-workers.

“So we took that time to take a moment of silence for them as something that we can just do out of respect. Because sometimes we have no words,” said Erica Showers, assistant manager at the restaurant.

“It’s a duty that we have as people. We’re taught it from young. It’s unity. You come together as a community no matter what. And for me it was important to come and show my love and support,” explained Megan Shambaugh, a cook there.

The restaurant is also selling tshirts for $25. A portion of those proceeds will go to aiding the people in Maui.

To get one, just stop by Hawaiian Style BBQ on Washington Road.