AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) — Local students and educators gathered Wednesday morning to recognize some of the area’s top students.

You’ve probably heard the saying “all it takes is one,” and for some local students, it took just one star teacher to shape them into the star student they are.

“Star Program celebrates the best of the best, and the best, and the brightest.”

Wednesday morning 13 students and 13 teachers across area school districts were recognized for their hard work in the classroom and on their SAT’s.

Out of 13, three students were awarded the PAGE Region 7 award.

“My native language was not English, so it was definitely really hard for me to work through those English Comprehension and writing problems. I studied, I would say, pretty hard for this test,” Davidson Fine Arts HS senior Song Ting Tang said.

Tang says what he’s learned in high school, he plans to take with him to college.

“In high school I was a very diligent and organized student, and I think that has helped me a lot in succeeding in the classes, and I think in college I’ll definitely need those good study habits,” Tang said.

And Gracelynn Xia would agree.

“It’s like a recognition of hard work. I’m also very honored to be sharing that honor with two other Star students.”

After high school, Xia tells us she plans on attending the University of Georgia and is grateful to be recognized by these organizations.

“Mr. Meitin has taught me in terms of never giving up and always striving to challenge myself even though sometimes I want– sometimes it’s easy to want to take the easy path.”

The Professional Association of Georgia Educators and Regional Education Services Agency partnered to provide the recognition luncheon.

“Whether you’re born in a rural area or a big city, the equalizer is education and achievement and anyone can do that regardless of their background or anything else,” Dr. Cordy said.

Overall, students continued to thank the teacher they felt impacted them the most.