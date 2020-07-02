Requirements for swimming pool enclosures now being enforced in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Many of you guys are finding ways to beat the heat this summer including buying pools. The City of Aiken Code Enforcement Department is coming out to neighborhoods to make sure those pools are safe for the entire community.

“What this really is is an awareness campaign,” Code enforcement officer for the City of Aiken Karl Odenthal told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic struck, several businesses across the globe have taken a beating. One exception, pool and spa companies. Families wanted to stay away from public areas but still enjoy what the summer has to offer. “So you’re seeing a lot more of these appear in some of the neighborhoods,” Odenthal shared.

He and his team want to make sure your purchase is a safe one by making visits to local homes to make sure a city ordinance is being followed. “If it’s over 24 inches in depth with water inside, it has to be surrounded by a barrier,” he said.

The ordinance also states that the “fence or barrier should be no less than 48 inches in height above the finished ground level measured on the side of the barrier away from the pool.”

“You don’t want it where you could just still step over that’s fence itself is 48 inches, but you’re on a hill that you could just step over that’s no good. So, it’s always on the outside of pool is where we’re measuring that 48 inches from,” Odenthal stated.

Anyone who violates the fenced-in pool ordinance will be given a verbal warning and time to correct the issue. If you are not able to build the fence after that time, the pool would need to be removed immediately until the issue is fixed. Fines and jail time could follow if not taken down.

Another option that could be a safe bet is self-locking gates to help protect inquisitive children from dangers that could be lurking in unknown waters.”It still doesn’t leave the opportunity for some child walking by to have access to it, if they don’t know how to open a gate, cause the gate’s been left open. So this way it shuts it automatically,” he said.

Odenthal also recommends knowing CPR and having some type of rescue equipment available.”Whether it’s a pole that you can reach in and someone could grab onto, or whether it’s a life preserver that you could toss out to somebody if you’re not a strong swimmer yourself.

If you need help, you can contact the Code Enforcement Department. “We’ll assess what you have and just let you know what you need to do to if it’s not up to code and you need to do to bring it up to code.”