Request to rename city building for late department director

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) There’s a call to honor an Augusta Department Director who has died.

Tuesday Commissioners will hear a request to name the city Engineering and Utilities Building for Tom Wiedmeier.

Wiedmeier served as Utilities Department Director before passing away from COVID earlier this month.

Commissioner Marion Williams is Chairman of the city’s Engineering Services Committee.

“I supported Tom and Tom was a great guy he did a lot of good work for the city I’m in support I just think it’s too early to just make a decision on something now make a decision on someone else we haven’t even thought about that at this point,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

Williams says the city is still going through a grieving period and that he would not want to move too fast on a renaming.