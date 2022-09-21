AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Augusta’s 5th Street Pedestrian Bridge is set to open to foot traffic.
The city’s engineering department tells WJBF NewsChannel 6 that the plan is to have the bridge open Saturday morning, Sept. 24 just in time for the Ironman event.
The bridge, which was built in 1931, had fallen into decades of disrepair. In 2019, the bridge closed to vehicle traffic ahead of the multimillion dollar repair and restoration project to convert it into a pedestrian and bicycle bridge.
Construction on the bridge began in 2020, and the project was delayed several times due to supply chain issues and a recent winter storm.
Officials say there are still some things under construction. But, the bridge is ready for pedestrian traffic and features such as play areas, benches, and shade structures are all in place.
Commissioners say they hope this project is a step to revitalize downtown Augusta, and make it safer. They also hope that it will bring people from Columbia County and North Augusta over to Richmond County.