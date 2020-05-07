REPORT: Juvenile Court Judge Doug Flanagan has died

(WJBF) – A long time and much loved member of the Augusta Judicial Circuit has died.

Judge Douglas Flanagan, the circuit’s juvenile court judge passed away at his home this morning.

Many local teens know of Judge Flanagan’s visits to local schools to talk about the dangers of going down a wrong path.

He was also known for having a school bus in his courtroom where teens with driving infractions were to place their license when it was suspended.

In January of last year, NewsChannel 6’s Renetta DuBose spoke with Judge Flanagan in regards to his efforts to keep kids from becoming adult offenders: