Rep. Rick Allen visits Langford Middle School to discuss learning during co-vid

RICHMOND COUNTY- Working together- that was one of the big themes at Rep. Rick Allen’s visit to Langford Middle School today.

Credit: Richmond County Schools

The topic was reopening schools during the corona virus pandemic. Richmond County has seen several temporary school closures due to corona virus related absences, but despite the closures Rep. Allen says parents should still have the option to send their kids to school.

“The American people deserve choice. If a parent wants their child in an in person environment then they deserve that right to have that child in an in person environment,” Allen said.

Richmond County schools superintendent Ken Bradshaw said in addition to virtual and in person learning, schools are actively communicating with parents about the number of cases.

” We’re going to share the information and we’re going to make the right decision quickly,” Bradshaw said.

As far as measures to contain the virus, Congressmen Allen said he would be interested in seeing saliva testing implemented in schools.

” It would be great if we could put that in our education system so we could actually test kids before they go home,” Allen said.

As for now the school system plans to continue with the re-opening plan already in place.