Rep. Rick Allen tours Columbia County schools

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia Rep. Rick Allen returned to his alma mater, Evans High School, and Grovetown Elementary School Wednesday as he toured schools in Columbia County. It was part of an effort to see how schools are running in the new age of coronavirus.

Classes began August 3 with nearly 75 percent of parents opting to send their children back to school for in-person learning.

Over the summer, the district went to the drawing board to come up with a plan for students both in and out of the classroom. Facilities were deep-cleaned and hand sanitizing stations were set up. GPS Ionization Modules, which kill pathogens in the air, were also installed throughout schools and buses.

“What this team has done is amazing,” Allen said.

Allen said he was so impressed by what he saw in Columbia County that he plans on sharing his experience with President Donald Trump when he meets with him at the White House Thursday.

“It’s so good to see people who will get on that front line and fight for these students and the future of this country,” Allen said.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Sandra Carraway says it hasn’t been easy to transition to this new way of schooling, and the district is still learning.

“We continue to watch our numbers, watch what the experts say and watch the numbers in our community,” Dr. Carraway said. “We’ll adjust our plans as we need to.”

To keep things running smoothly, Dr. Carraway says the district, parents and students need to keep working together throughout the school year. This includes wearing masks, following guidelines and not sending children to school if they’re sick or have been exposed to someone who’s tested positive for COVID-19.