AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – South Carolina Congressman Joe Wilson will be in the CSRA August 26.

It’s part of his annual bus tour. His first stop is at 9:15 a.m. at BTD Manufacturing facility in Aiken.

At noon, Wilson will visit the Aiken Rotary Club, where he is scheduled to speak.

Then at 3:50 p.m., he will tour SRP Park.