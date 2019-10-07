Rep. Brian Prince visits Big Blue Marble Academy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – This week is pre-k week in the state of Georgia. It gives state legislators the chance to read to students in classrooms across the peach state.

They’re looking to increase young students’ interest in reading.

Monday, State Representative Brian Prince stopped by the Big Blue Marble Academy in Augusta.

“If you can read…you can pick up a book. You can learn anything you want. A lot of times people want you to learn the math skills; but in order to do math, to do science, to do any subject…you have to be able to read.”

Big Blue Marble Academy is focused on global education, language and giving back.