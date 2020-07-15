Reopening recommendations for Columbia County schools

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Superintendent Dr. Sandra Carraway presented a revised plan for reopening schools to the Columbia County Board members Tuesday evening.
Here is a breakdown of some of her recommendations:
- School will start August 3rd, as previously planned for traditional students.
- Middle & high school students/staff wear face coverings during transitions, gatherings, etc.
- Recommending same for elementary students
- Roughly 15.7% of students (4535) are taking the Learn from Home option.
- Elementary school for LFH will start August 17
- Middle & high school LFH will start August 10
- Virtual Open House for all students
- Physical Open House for new students, 6th & 9th graders on previously identified dates; kindergartners have physical open house throughout week of July 28-July 31
- Pre-K will only be traditional model
- There is a plan B to have kids alternate. Students will learn from home one day, and go to class one day (Middle & High School only)
For more information on reopening Columbia County Schools, PLEASE CLICK HERE.