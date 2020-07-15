Reopening recommendations for Columbia County schools

CSRA News
Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Superintendent Dr. Sandra Carraway presented a revised plan for reopening schools to the Columbia County Board members Tuesday evening.

Here is a breakdown of some of her recommendations:

  • School will start August 3rd, as previously planned for traditional students.
  • Middle & high school students/staff wear face coverings during transitions, gatherings, etc.
  • Recommending same for elementary students
  • Roughly 15.7% of students (4535) are taking the Learn from Home option. 
  • Elementary school for LFH will start August 17
  • Middle & high school LFH will start August 10
  • Virtual Open House for all students
  • Physical Open House for new students, 6th & 9th graders on previously identified dates; kindergartners have physical open house throughout week of July 28-July 31
  • Pre-K will only be traditional model
  • There is a plan B to have kids alternate. Students will learn from home one day, and go to class one day (Middle & High School only)

For more information on reopening Columbia County Schools, PLEASE CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories