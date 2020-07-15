Reopening recommendations for Columbia County schools

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) --- Aiken Regional Medical Centers will temporarily suspend visitation as of Wednesday, July 15 at 6 p.m. until further notice. The move is due to the increase in positive COVID-19 cases throughout the two-state area.

“Our team continues to review necessary precautionary measures to ensure all patients, medical staff, associates and the community remain safe,” said Jim O’Loughlin, chief executive officer at Aiken Regional Medical Centers. “With the staggering increase of positive cases throughout the CSRA (Central Savannah River Area) over the past couple of weeks, it is imperative the hospital enhance our safety protocols to ensure we continue to do our part to limit the further spread of the virus. Likewise, we will continue to monitor the spread of the virus in our community and state, and are prepared to adjust our scheduling of elective procedures as necessary to keep beds open and available to handle a potential increase in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.”