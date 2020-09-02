Renter facing mold issues seeks lawyer after documenting problem

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – We’ve told several stories and fielded even more calls about problems renters face at apartments throughout the CSRA.

Briana Parker relocated to the Icon Waverly apartment complex, off Skinner Mill Road in Augusta, back in April. And at first glance, it was a nice place for her to live.

“My first bathroom, it’s black all up inside my bathtub,” Parker told us. “In my master bathroom, it’s a black circle next to my toilet and my bathtub.”

Shortly after moving into her new home, she found mold.

Parker shared photos of what she said is mold in her laundry room too.

“My whole door is corroded. It’s completely splitting in half and it’s also falling off the hinges because the hinges are rusty and have mold on it,” Parker said.

She put in work orders months ago, she said, but the problem is still present. It’s one that she said is now taking a toll on her health having lupus and asthma.

“It’s actual mold in my lungs now. And it’s on paper and documented that it’s mold in my lungs,” she said.

We reported in 2016 that the city’s Planning and Development Director told us people in apartments should get a renters insurance policy and make sure that it covers their contents. Code Enforcement stressed back then that people should contact their apartment’s property manager first with complaints. Then them.

While Parker wears a mask inside her home to avoid the tightening in her chest and a racing heart, she also contacted a lawyer, a right that many renters have once they have taken the proper documentation of the problem.

She said, “He said this is a big case. He said this is something serious.”

We reached out to Parker’s lawyer and the Icon Waverly, but did not hear back at the time of this story.