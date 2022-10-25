AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The newly renovated 5th Street Bridge looks to be getting a new name.

The bridge re-opened last month for pedestrians after $11 million in work. A commission committee recommended Tuesday to give the bridge a new name and remove the plaques recognizing the bridge’s former namesake, Jefferson Davis.

“With that one of the concerns is really the bridge was previously known as the Jefferson Davis Bridge and I’m asking this body to change the name of the bridge to the Freedom Bridge, the reason I’m asking for the Freedom Bridge is because I’m not asking a person’s name that can get very testy sometimes,” said Commissioner Ben Hasan.

The full commission must still approve the renaming of the bridge at its meeting next week.