Removal recommendation of the “Old Slave Market” moves forward

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) – In downtown Louisville, the streets are covered with businesses like restaurants and retail stores. Right in the center is the Market House or commonly referred to as the “Old Slave Market.” Many people want to see it removed while others believe it shouldn’t.

“We can come together on this monument. It’s not that difficult,” said Mayor Larry Morgan.

“People say that we’re causing hate and division by speaking out against but you have to fight for something in your life,” said Nikki Tarver, an advisory committee member.

It was a packed house at the Jefferson County Emergency Operations Center, Wednesday, as the debate continues on what to do with the Market House.

“Why has the city council completely avoided letting the people vote on what they think should happen,” questioned one man at the meeting.

The Louisville City Council appointed a non-partisan advisory committee to make those decisions. Recently a dropbox was placed at City Hall so people could express their opinions.

The committee reported 70 letters were received. Sixteen letters were for keeping the Market House where it is it and 42 were for the removal.

Last week, the committee voted in favor to send a recommendation to the City Council to remove it.

“I don’t have a one-sided mindset. I feel like what everyone has to say is important,” explained Tarver.

“I understand and agree with the desire to remove the Market House from the center of town,” said Hulet Kitterman.

Gail Mole said, “Before any can be taken to relocate the Market House, no matter what the vote is from the committee or the City Council, the national historic register officials must be contacted by the advisory committee chairman.”

No plans are set in stone on what to put at the Market House location if it were to be moved but several people shared their ideas.

“If the Market House remains in Louisville, it should be housed in a museum showcasing our history in a dignified and respectful manner,” suggested Amy Howell.

Tarver added, “I would like to see a fountain put there. We could then like change the water for October for breast cancer or in March we do St. Patrick’s Day.”

The Historical Society in Louisville believes the Market House should remain in its current location in downtown and to broaden education about it.

A representative from the Historical Society in Louisville, Robert Yonchak, said, “We’re moving too fast. We don’t see any time frame here. That we as a committee have not met the requirements that have been set forth by the committee.”

The recommendation to remove the Market House will go before the City Council at their meeting on August 11. The advisory committee voted in favor not to meet again until after that. An exact date has not been set.