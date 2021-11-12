Remembering Winter the dolphin

Clearwater, FL (WJBF-TV)– As millions of “Dolphin Tale” fans around the world mourn the loss of Winter, the amazing dolphin with the prosthetic tail, WJBF’s Jennie Montgomery shares a special visit to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. Her daughter, Sky, had been fascinated by Winter since the first reports of her discovery hit the AP wires in 2006. In 2018, Sky got to meet the beloved Dolphin, thanks to Winter’s care providers.

