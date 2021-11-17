Remembering Harry ‘Buz’ Yarnell

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Harry “Buz” Yarnell, our former Assignment Manager, died Wednesday morning after a brief illness.

Buz served in the military and was stationed in Korea for much of his time in the service.

When he retired, he came to work for us, starting in 1999 on the NewsChannel 6 assignment desk.

He most recently served as a public affairs officer for Fort Gordon.

Buz loved his children and he loved his Tennessee Volunteers and we loved him.

His family is in our thoughts and prayers tonight.