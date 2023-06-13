AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Our WJBF family extends heartfelt sympathy to the family of longtime local journalist, Don Ramblin’ Rhodes, who died Friday, June 9th.

Rhodes covered politics and entertainment for the Augusta Herald and the Augusta Chronicle from 1970 to 1993, before transferring within the company to the corporate communications department, where he would remain.

His nationally known music column, “Ramblin’ Rhodes,” celebrated its 50th anniversary in October 2020.

Rhodes also authored several books and served on numerous community boards.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00am Saturday, June 24 at the American Legion Post 71 in North Augusta, where he served as historian.

Don Rhodes visits the Jennie Show