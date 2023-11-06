AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department is inviting children and their families to attend Breakfast & a Book with the Clauses on Saturday, Dec. 9.

The event is being held at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center on Edgefield Ave. NW from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. The event includes breakfast, crafts, story time with Mrs. Claus, and a special appearance by Santa.

Every child that participates will receive a book, a Chick-fil-a biscuit, fresh Hickory Hill Milk, and a cookie.

You can register for the breakfast from Nov. 6 through Dec. 7 at the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, H.O. Weeks Activities Center, Lessie B. Price Center, or online here. The cost is $5 per child.