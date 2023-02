AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Registration has begun for the inaugural Autism Walk-A-Thon.

The walk-a-thon is presented by Moving Over Mountains (M.O.M.) Against Autism.

The inaugural event will take place Sunday, April 2nd at Lake Olmstead Park on Broad Street in Augusta.

Sign in is at 9 A.M., and the walk begins at 10 A.M.

The registration is $20 per team.

Organizers say that vendors and sponsors are needed.