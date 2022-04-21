AIKEN, South Carolina (WJBF) – Crowning Lupus is gearing up for the 9th Annual South Carolina Lupus Walk.

The annual walk will take place Saturday, May7th at the Virginia Acres Park located at 1700 Whiskey Road in Aiken, South Carolina.

Organizers say that the walk will begin at 9 A.M.

Participants are invited to attend either in-person or virtually.

For more details, contact Jade Nealious, Executive Director, at (803) 645 8440, and to register, click here.

According to lupus.org, lupus affects an estimated 1.5 million individuals.