Regal Augusta Exchange & IMAX opens

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A very busy Friday night at the Regal in Augusta Exchange. Many people were excited to be able to return to one of Augusta’s most popular theaters.

“So much to see it on the big screen as the director intended it to be seen,” said Emory Fiveash.

COVID-19 is not slowing Alecia Cummings and Warren Brown down. They were out for a daddy-daughter date.

Brown said, “Just to get out of the house. We’ve been cramped in because of COVID and quarantine so we figured we get out. Have a good time.”

For some, Friday was a chance to see the new Mortal Kombat movie.

Kevana Sloan & Kedarr Brooks/Augusta:

“Really we just wanted to see the movie. We’re just hyped for the movie, to be honest with you and I don’t have HBO so that wouldn’t have worked,” said Kedarr Brooks.

But at the Regal on Friday, many movie options were available.

Did you pick it (the movie)?

“I picked it,” Cummings responded with a laugh.

COVID-19 safety measures are in place at the theater. The National Association of Theatre Owners developed the program CinemaSafe and many places have adopted the plan.

“Done a good job. A lot of the seats, lines of seats are closed or whatever they’ve done a good job. One of the movies I went to earlier the first movie, I was the only one in the theater,” said Fiveash.

At the Regal, you have to wear a mask pretty much everywhere in the building. Concession offerings are limited and so is auditorium capacity. But you can sit with the people you come to the movies with.

Fiveash added, “I hope people come out and support the local movie theaters. We only have three theaters left here in the Augusta area so I encourage everybody when they feel comfortable, and whenever you get vaccinated. It’ll be safer.”