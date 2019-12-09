Red Ribbon Gala a classy affair to benefit HIV awareness

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A community gathering in Augusta helped to benefit HIV awareness.

The annual Red Ribbon Gala kicked off Saturday around 7:30 in the evening. The formal affair offers entertainment and food, along with prizes. A portion of ticket sales goes to HIV awareness in the CSRA.

Angelic Community Resource Development CEO John Milton said the event helps save lives and stamp out the stigma.

Milton said, “The high rates, the high cases, the high positive cases. We need to bring awareness to the disease, to the stigma that’s going on in the CSRA. I’m charging everyone to get tested. Know your status.”

Milton added that ACRD also holds other HIV awareness events throughout the year, including a big health fair in June during National HIV Testing Day.