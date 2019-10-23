Red Cross to conduct two blood drives in less than one week

Staff from the American Red Cross blood donor program will be busy in McCormick County next week as the community comes together to support two blood drives within five days.

The first will be held at Savannah Lakes Village on Monday, Oct. 28, and the second at St. Paul United Methodist Church, in Plum Branch on Friday, Nov. 1.

At Savannah Lakes, the blood drive will be conducted at the Recreation Center, at 385 Country Club Drive, from 12:30 to 5 p.m.

St. Paul U.M.C. is located at 301 Edgefield St., and its blood drive will be held from 2-7 p.m. in the fellowship hall, adjacent to the church.

For the convenience of donors, the Red Cross is accepting appointments online for both drives, at www.redcrossblood.org. Once signed in, donors would choose either the Savannah Lakes or St. Paul U.M.C. drive and select an appointment time. However, walk-in donors with no appointments will be welcome.

Lisa Colby, executive director of the American Red Cross Upstate, said, “By donating blood at a Red Cross blood drive, donors are joining an organization that also responds to disasters, helps people recover from house fires, supports our armed forces and promotes community resiliency in so many ways.”

Colby added, “We are thrilled to partner with Savannah Lakes Village and St. Paul United Methodist Church who are helping to ensure that a reliable blood supply is available for those who need it.” She emphasized that there is an ongoing demand for all blood types, especially type O.

This story first appeared in the McCormick Messenger.