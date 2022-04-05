ALLENDALE, SC (WJBF) – According to the Red Cross South Carolina, WJBF has updates on damages to area homes tonight due to storm impacts.

The most impacts were felt in Allendale County, where the Red Cross says between 5 and 15 homes were damaged by a tornado and related weather conditions.

Red Cross South Carolina has set up an emergency housing shelter at Fairfax Elementary School at 3305 Allendale-Fairfax HWY in Fairfax in order to help those whose homes have been left damaged and possibly unsafe tonight.

Aiken County has three families affected tonight, and the local chapter of the Red Cross is opening cases for all of them to help with costs due to being displaced.

Bamberg County saw localized impact, and Red Cross crews will be in the area tomorrow assessing the damage and providing client assistance.

Those needing help in the Bamberg area can call (803) 540-1200.

For those outside of Bamberg County, 1-800-Red Cross can be used to seek assistance and report damage.