JOHNSTON, S.C. (WJBF) – The American Red Cross is assisting a Johnston, S.C. family after their home was damaged by fire.

According to the Red Cross, 6 people were displaced after a fire damaged their home on Hardy Pl. Monday afternoon. The Red Cross says they’re helping by providing food, clothing, and shelter.

“Home fires are a real threat to communities across South Carolina over the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Rod Tolbert, Chief Executive Officer for the Red Cross of South Carolina. “In particular, cooking fires are the number one cause of home fires, and year after year, Thanksgiving is the peak day for these tragedies. We at the Red Cross are urging families to follow cooking safety steps to help prevent your holiday celebrations from going up in smoke.”

The Red Cross wanted to remind everyone that, as Thanksgiving approaches, everyone should brush up on fire safety while preparing to cook their Thanksgiving meals.

The American Red Cross offers these safety tips: