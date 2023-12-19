AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Red Cross is assisting a family after a fire at their home displaced 11 people.

According to Augusta-Richmond County Fire/EMS, the fire happened Dec. 18 shortly after 7 p.m. on the 2400 block of Apricot Ln.

Firefighters say when they arrived, all 11 people were out of the single-story home. There were no injuries and the fire was primarily contained to the garage.

The displaced occupants include 3 adults and 8 children: a mother and father, an in-law, four of their children, and four other children that were staying overnight.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.