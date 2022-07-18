AIKEN, South Carolina (WJBF) – The city of Aiken has announced a temporary change in the recycling collection.

According to the city’s Public Services department, due to equipment and capacity issues,the recycling vendor that processes the city’s recycling will not be able to accept the recycling this week.

Officials say that customers can hold their recyclables until their next regularly scheduled recycling pickup; however, for those who prefer to proceed with their regular pickup schedule, they can have their recyclables combined with their household trash pickup.

According to officials at the recycling facility, they expect that the situation will be resolved by the end of the week.