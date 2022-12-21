SAVANNAH, Ga. (WJBF) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says that J. Strom Thurmond Lake (Clarks Hill) is now out of drought stage due to the amount of rainfall the area has received recently.

Lake Thurmond joins Lake Hartwell and Lake Russell in Georgia in being near full. Currently, Lake Thurmond sits at 326.32 feet above mean sea level, which is just over the guide curve. The full summer pool is approximately 330 feet above msl.

Despite the higher than usual water levels, the Corps. of Engineers says that the increased generation “will not have a noticeable effect to the recreation areas.”

“Officials continue to advise people to use caution when visiting sites around the lakes,” the Army Corps of Engineers said in a statement.

Increased water flows of 5,000 to 8,000 cubic feet per second will begin over the next week through the dam’s turbines. The Army Corps of Engineers says that the frigid cold weather for the holiday weekend “will prompt higher than normal releases to meet heating demands.”

More runoff is expected due to saturated soil, low temperatures, and less demand from vegetation. More than two inches of rain has fallen in the last couple of weeks.