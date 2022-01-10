Receive free lunch, $20 Amazon gift card for donating blood Wednesday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta University and Shepeard Community Blood Center are partnering to address the critical local blood shortage by hosting several blood drives this week.

Shepeard Community Blood Center will give $20 Amazon gift cards to all donors at Augusta University blood drives this week.

The blood drives are as follows:

Jan. 11: From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., there will be a blood drive in the lobby of Professional Building I on the Health Sciences Campus.

• Jan. 12: From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., there will be a blood drive in the Oak Hall Connect Space (Room C-130) on the Health Sciences Campus. In addition to the $20 Amazon gift card, donors at this location will receive a $10 voucher for onsite food.

• Jan. 14: There will be two mobile units operating:

o From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., there will be a mobile unit outside the Georgia Cancer Center.

o From 2-6 p.m., there will be a mobile unit in the parking loop directly outside the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

Donors are encouraged to fill out their health questionnaire in advance.