Rec center agreement changes proposed

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta is looking to tighten up its agreements with neighborhood groups running recreation centers.

This follows the alleged theft of sales tax dollars at the Jamestown Community Center which was operated by the Sand Ridge Community Association since the 1990s.

The new guidelines calls for more accountability and financial reporting from the groups running the centers.

Commissioners say in the past there has been a lack of oversight of these agreements.

“We haven’t had the checks and balances that we should have in the past. Now we’ve come up with something and you have to change things as time goes on, because the process changes, the attitude changes and the mission changes. So it’s not a bad idea to update the policy,” says Commissioner Dennis Williams.

The city has about a half dozen agreements with outside groups to run recreation programs

The full commission will vote on the new guidelines next week.