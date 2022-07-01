AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) – It’s been, exactly, one week since the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe versus Wade— leaving the decision to abortion rights up to the states and people with both feet planted, standing firm for what they believe.

“People are going to die because of this and that is not an exaggeration. I’m a nurse and I’m expecting to see an influx of patients now and this is a war on our bodies,” River McMahn said.

On the steps of the Richmond County Judicial center, locals gathered and local resident River McMahn said she won’t be silenced.

“They want us to sit down and shut up and to be good little citizens and live with it and I refuse. I will live with it because like I said, this is a war on our bodies and it’s not a war that I’m willing to lose.”

Since the beginning of Roe v Wade, in the 1970s, local residents Susan Kronberg and Alice Newcomer say they have fought for the right for abortion to exist.

“Never thinking, first of all, that it would be legal and really never thinking that we would have to fight again for our granddaughters rights,” Newcomer said.

Now, over 50 years later, the two women continue to fight. They say this time it’s for their daughters and granddaughters.

“We don’t have– maybe another couple decades if we’re lucky, but our girls have got many decades that they’re gonna have to live with these decisions,” Kronberg said.

Both men and women continue to fight until they see the right side of what they consider to be wrong.

“I think that if they want to get back to being a non-biased Supreme Court, then they should actually hear the voice of the people,” local Demonstrator Chris Davis said.

“You just gotta show up, you just gotta show up,” Kronberg said.

While one decision has already been made for them, women throughout the world and close by say, their only decision is to let their voices be heard.