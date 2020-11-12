Reaction to Augusta National announcement creates overwhelming response

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The MCG Foundation has been working on it for years, creating a gateway for Augusta University, along 15th Street near the old Kroger shopping center. Now those plans are getting a huge boost.

“We are overwhelmed, we are humbled, yes it’s a shot in the arm. I have to slap myself around quite a bit to say this is real,” said Ian Mercier of the MCG Foundation.

The plans, two buildings, one what is being called a community innovation center called the HUB to provide space for organizations helping in the communities.

“We want it to be a living, breathing place where programs will happen, as well as the agencies I mentioned before: Harrisburg Family Health, Augusta Locally Grown the Augusta University Literacy Center as well as communities in schools,” said Shell Berry of the Community Foundation of the CSRA.

The other building, a new headquarters for Boys and Girls Club of the CSRA.

“It’s a phenomenal thing they are doing to support this community. We’ve been working on this thing for probably about three years,” said Steven Kendrick of the Boys and Girls Club.

The donation from Augusta National and its partners is $10 million, a large gift but not enough to fund the entire plans.

“We’re certainly going to have to raise more to make it all happen the way we want it to, this tremendous support gets us to the point of getting this constructed and up and running,” said Berry.

And for these organizations that’s great position to be in.

