RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County School System has released an official statement after receiving information in regards to rumors of potential threats circulating on social media.
The schools that were impacted on Tuesday were Murphey Middle School, T.W. Josey High School, Lucy C.. Laney High School, and Glenn Hills High School.
The statement reads as follows:
“Beginning this morning, some of our schools received information about rumors of potential threats circulating on social media. Though we do not believe the threat or rumors made today are credible, we take every report of a threat seriously and investigate every incident fully. Out of an abundance of caution, when threats are reported, we take additional safety measures to protect our students and staff. Our response to these incidents includes notifying our families of the potential threat and we may also designate an Emergency Alert level to monitor movement of students through a school or limit public access to a school facility. If access to a school facility is limited, it is to maintain order in the school and to respond to incidents using a safety first approach. We ask that all family members or visitors to our school campuses support our school staff and School Safety and Security Officers by following their directions patiently as they work to ensure the safety of our students and staff.”Richmond County School System