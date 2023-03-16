RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – If you are looking to get involved in the educational system, Richmond County may be the place for you.

The Richmond County School System will be hosting a series of job fairs starting on Wednesday, March 22nd.

According to officials, recruiters and hiring managers will be on-site to conduct interviews and discuss open positions.

The job fair will be held at the central office, which is located at 864 Broad Street, from 9 A.M. to Noon.

“We are looking for some talented and dedicated individuals to join our high-performing workforce to support the educational offerings and resources required to educate more than 30,000 students,” says Dr. Cecil Clark, Richmond County School System Chief Human Resources Officer in the press release. “Our employees are eligible for excellent benefits and we offer professional development and a collaborative work environment.”

Officials say the dates for the future job fairs are April 12 and 26; May 10 and 24; June 7 and 21; and July 5 and 19.

To view the complete list of openings, visit rcboe.info/Work4RCSS.