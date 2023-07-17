AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County School System (RCSS) is welcoming new families to register their children for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.

According to RCSS, elementary school students begin school on August 3rd while K-8, middle, high, magnet schools, and eSchool begin school on August 7th.

Officials say that new students or students transferring to another school can be registered online, and the faculty and staff are available at schools from 8:30 A.M. to 3:30 P.M. on weekdays through July 26th to answer calls with questions regarding the registration process.

Officials also state that onsite registration opens at schools on July 31st from 8:30 A.M. to 3:30 P.M. and parents or guardians can visit their child(ren)’s zoned school on that date to complete the registration process with staff assistance.

For returning families, school officials say parents/guardians are encouraged to log in to Parent Portal to review and update their information.

Here are the websites that parents can use to complete registration and update contact information: