AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County School System is inviting the community to come out to give their input as the school system is in the process of adopting new textbooks and instructional resources.

Administrators are asking for parents, guardians, and community members to review the items that will soon be used in kindergarten through 12th grade classrooms.

Administrators say the new textbooks and resources will be used for social studies (grades 6-12), science (grades 9-12), world language (grades K-12), and Career Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) (grades 6-12).

“Community input is a critical part of our textbook adoption process. The feedback we receive from parents, guardians and community members helps us select resources that best fit the needs of our students,” says Kinesha Ponder, Director of Teaching and Learning.

According to the Richmond County School System, parents, guardians, and community members can review the textbooks we are considering in person on November 28th, 29th, 30th, and December 5th between 3 – 5:30 P.M. at two locations: the National Hills Learning Center, 1215 Northwood Rd., and the Alternative School at Morgan Road, 3635 Heirs Blvd.