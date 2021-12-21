RCSO Toy Drive gives back to kids who lost loved ones to violence

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Community Services Division hosted a toy drive for kids who lost a loved one to gun violence, homicide or are just less fortunate.

“We care about the community, and we want to build in the community because we know we need them just as much as they need us,” RCSO Community Services Lieutenant Lucas Grant said.

Lieutenant Lucas Grant leads the toy drive as the head of the Community Services Division.

He went from working on homicide cases to dealing with one of his own as he lost his father in 2020 — but now he uses his loss as motivation to give back to others.

“It’s about them knowing that we’re engaged. We want to be there for them, and we care about them. No matter what it is we’re going to be there for them,” Grant said.

It’s not just kids who received something special. Lorraine Case, lost her husband — a code enforcement officer who was shot on the job while serving an eviction.

“I just want my kids to know how important their dad was, and I just don’t want his memory to go away,” Case said.

Tuesday, she and her family received gifts and while this will be another Christmas without him — she was gifted a framed picture of their family — a memory she can keep forever.

“It was the last picture of all of us together as a family and that was one of our best Christmas’s.