AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information in regards to the murder of 34-year-old Rommie Williams.

Williams was murdered Monday, February 18th 2019 on the 1700 block of Essie McIntyre Blvd. He was known to frequent Olive Rd. in Augusta, Ga.

If you have any information, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020. Callers may remain anonymous.