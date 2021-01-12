RCSO seeking information in relation to 2019 murder on Daisy Lane

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information in reference to the murder of 24-year-old Marcellus Flores.

Flores was murdered Friday, March 15th 2019 on the 4100 block of Daisy Ln. He was known to frequent the Daisy Ln. are in Augusta, Ga.

A $5,000.00 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the murder of Flores.

If you have any information, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020. Callers may remain anonymous.