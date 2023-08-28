RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the assistance of the public in finding a missing 13-year-old.

Authorities say Carlos Daniels Jr., 13, was last seen around 12:30 P.M. om Sunday, August 27th leaving the 3500 block of Jonathan Circle on an unknown-colored bicycle.

Authorities say Carlos was last seen wearing a white shirt and red shorts.

Carlos is described 5’3″ and weighs 130 pounds.

If any has any information concerning Carlos Daniels Jr.’s whereabouts, please contact any Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.