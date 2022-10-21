AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after a chase Thursday night.

A deputy attempted to stop a Dodge Charger for a tag violation at which time the driver took off initiating a pursuit.

The chase ended at Monte Sano and Central Ave when the Charger crashed into another vehicle.

The driver fled and is still being sought after.

There were no injuries reported.

If you have any information regarding the incident or the suspect, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

This is a developing story.