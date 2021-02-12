RCSO searching for missing woman in Fury’s Ferry Road area

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 80-year-old Arzelma Louise Rountree.

Rountree was last heard from at 4:20 pm on February 12, 2021. She told family members she was around a car lot somewhere on Fury’s Ferry Rd. She is believed to be driving a white 2008 Infiniti G35 with a Georgia tag number PEA7971.

She may currently be in an altered mental state. There is no known clothing description.

If you have any information, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1080.