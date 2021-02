AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – UPDATE: Calderon was located and returned home.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 17-year-old Yamilet Calderon.

Calderon was last seen on February 18, 2021 on the 4700 block of Mike Padgett Highway.

She was wearing black jogging pants, and an unknown shirt or jacket.

She has brown eyes and hair, stands at 5’01 and weighs 140lbs.

If you have any information, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.