AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to locate a missing man that may be suffering from Dementia.

64-year-old Lawrence Carter was last seen around 5:00 p.m. on February 8th at the Red Lobster at Walton Way and Gordon Highway in Augusta. Carter was last seen on foot…wearing blue jeans, a blue Reebok jacket and a blue Atlanta hat.

He also suffers from Dementia according to family.

If you have any idea on Lawrence Carter’s whereabouts, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.